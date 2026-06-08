2026 Outlook: Ray Davis

Davis is best suited as a handcuff RB for those managers who spend a first-round pick on James Cook and nothing else. Don't expect him to get drafted in many Fantasy leagues. That's because three of Davis' seven career games with at least 10 PPR points came without James Cook on the field, including two meaningless Week 18 season-enders. Davis is a physical power back with underrated hands, but he's lucky to get more than eight touches in a game. You could do better with a late-round pick.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation