2026 Outlook: Sam Darnold

Darnold saw his Fantasy production decline in 2025 from his breakout season in 2024, but he's OK with that since he helped Seattle win Super Bowl LX. Now we'll see if Darnold's production can rise again in 2026. Fantasy managers shouldn't have high expectations for Darnold in one-quarterback leagues, and he's only a late-round flier in those formats. In multiple-QB leagues, Darnold is worth a mid-round selection. In 2025, his first season with the Seahawks, Darnold averaged 16.8 Fantasy points per game with 4,048 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, along with 95 rushing yards. He only had eight games with at least 20 Fantasy points in 21 games, including the playoffs. Darnold did average 22.2 Fantasy points per game in 2024 with the Vikings, but that's the only time in his eight-year career that he's averaged more than 17.5 points per game. Darnold could improve under new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, and Seattle's run game could take a step back with Kenneth Walker III gone and Zach Charbonnet injured. That said, we know by now that Darnold isn't a standout Fantasy option, and he's not someone you can trust as a starter in one-quarterback leagues to open the year.

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