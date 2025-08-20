Cowing isn't practicing Wednesday after suffering a lower-body injury Tuesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cowing injured his hamstring during the first practice of training camp and was out for nearly three weeks before easing back into action last Tuesday. He's now absent again, with no word so far on whether it's an aggravation of the hamstring pull or a new injury altogether. Either way, the 49ers are hurting for wideout depth, with Cowing, Jauan Jennings (calf), Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and Jordan Watkins (ankle) all absent from practice. Demarcus Robinson is healthy but may soon be suspended, perhaps opening the door for Russell Gage or one of the other depth players to get a lot of snaps early in the season. Cowing is also a candidate, if he's able to make it back before Jennings and Aiyuk do.