The 49ers designated Cowing (hamstring) to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Cowing has not played a snap in the 2025 season due to the hamstring injury he suffered during training camp. The wide receiver's return for the wild-card matchup with the Eagles would be a great depth addition to a corps that could be without No. 2 wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (PCL). Cowing will have three days to increase his practice participation and prove he is ready to suit up for Sunday's contest.