Cowing accrued zero targets during Monday's 23-17 win against Washington.

Despite the absence of Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and the premature exit of Mike Evans (Achilles), Cowing went without a catch for the fifth time this season. With neither Samuel nor Evans a lock to suit up in Week 7 versus the Falcons, Cowing might see more snaps alongside Brandin Cooks and Jordan Watkins. However, that may not be the case if Demarcus Robinson (ankle) can manage to get on the field after spending time on injured reserve since the Week 2 win over Miami.