49ers' Matt Breida: Practices without limitations
Breida (ankle) practiced in full Wednesday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
With no cap on his practices for the first time since picking up a low-ankle sprain Week 10, Breida will end a three-game absence Sunday in New Orleans. He'll rejoin a backfield that flipped on its head this past Sunday at Baltimore, when Raheem Mostert received most of the RB reps over Tevin Coleman. In that contest, Mostert handled 74 percent of the offensive snaps on his way to 21 touches for 154 yards from scrimmage and a TD. As for Coleman, he got an 18-percent share, ending his day with six touches and 15 yards from scrimmage.
