Ayers has been suspended for the first four weeks of the 2018 season, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Ayers is currently an unrestricted free agent after finishing the 2017 season with the Giants. It's unclear exactly what his suspension is for, but his absence for the first month of the season may make it more difficult for him to catch on with a team for the start of the 2018 season.

