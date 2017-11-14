Giants' Akeem Ayers: Signing with Giants
Ayers signed with the Giants on Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.
The Giants continue to revamp their linebacking corps as Ayers is the third addition in the past two weeks. The veteran linebacker most recently played with the Colts last season, recording 21 tackles and two sacks across 16 games. Ayers could play a sizeable defensive role with his new team right out of the gates given the long list of injuries the Giants are currently dealing with.
