Kmet (back) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Kmet will return from a one-game absence and likely continue rotating with rookie Colston Loveland, who caught three passes for 38 yards in the loss to Baltimore last week. A favorable matchup with the Bengals should lead to some TE production, but it's hard to say which guy will come out ahead in terms of snaps and routes, never mind targets.