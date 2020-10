Kmet caught two passes for 45 yards in Chicago's 24-10 loss to the Rams on Monday.

Kmet was targeted just twice, which placed him third in targets among the Bears' tight ends, though he hauled in a downfield pass for 38 yards, and he ended up posting the second-highest yardage total on the team. Although his production has been decent in each of the last two games, until he starts seeing more than two targets per game, he'll be tough to trust as a fantasy option.