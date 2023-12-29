Kmet (knee) returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Knee was unable to return to last week's game after suffering the knee injury and didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but it now seems he has at least some shot to extend his streak of 65 consecutive games played. He's been the No. 2 option in Chicago's passing game all year, and the No. 3 guy (WR Darnell Mooney) has been ruled out for Sunday due to a concussion. An absence for Kmet likely would open up a lot of snaps and routes for Robert Tonyan, with other potential beneficiaries in terms of targets including WRs Tyler Scott and Equanimeous St. Brown.