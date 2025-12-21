Kmet caught two passes for 14 yards on three targets in the Bears' 22-16 overtime win over the Packers on Saturday.

Kmet has caught exactly two passes in four straight contests, continuing to operate as the secondary tight end behind Colston Loveland. This marked his first game under 28 receiving yards during that stretch, but the low number of receptions limits his fantasy upside, keeping him confined to deep-league fantasy consideration.