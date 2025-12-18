Kmet (ankle/knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice and is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Packers.

Kmet was limited during Tuesday's walk-through practice and during Wednesday's session, but he now appears to be trending in the right direction after logging a full practice Thursday. That said, official word on Kmet's status may not arrive until roughly 90 minutes before Saturday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. If active versus Green Bay, Kmet will contribute at tight end alongside rookie Colston Loveland.