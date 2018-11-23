Bears' Roquan Smith: Explodes in Thursday's win
Smith notched a sack and 11 tackles in the Bears' 23-16 victory over the Lions.
As he's done for much of the last month, Smith was making tackles all over the field, including dragging down Kenny Golladay after a long reception on his way to posting double-digit stops for the third time in four games. He also sacked Matthew Stafford, giving him three sacks in his last six contests, and it looks like the rookie has emerged as a high-level IDP.
