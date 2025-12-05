Bears' Tyrique Stevenson: Missing Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stevenson (hip) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers.
The third-year pro from Indiana sustained a hip injury in the Week 12 win over the Steelers, and he's now in line to miss his second consecutive contest. While Stevenson is sidelined in Week 14, Nahshon Wright will likely have an expanded role in Chicago's secondary.
