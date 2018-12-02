Bills' Charles Clay: Cleared for return
Clay (hamstring) is active Sunday against the Dolphins.
Clay was able to return to practice on a limited basis this week, paving the way for a return to the field for the first time since Week 9. He saw steady work in the offense from Week 2 through Week 8, catching at least one pass in each game, but never surpassing 40 receiving yards and failing to reach the endzone. It's unclear how the Bills plan to work Clay into their game plan at this time, which makes him a bit of a risky fantasy play, though he is listed as a projected starter. The matchup is friendly on paper, at least, as the Dolphins are in the league's top-10 in terms of most fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends in standard formats, largely due to the eight touchdowns they've surrendered to the position.
