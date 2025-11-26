Samuel (elbow/neck) will not practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

The 29-year-old missed the Bills' Week 12 loss to the Texans due to elbow and neck injuries, and following Wednesday's DNP, it appears he's still dealing with the issues. Samuel likely needs to practice in at least a limited capacity either Thursday or Friday in order to have a chance at returning for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.