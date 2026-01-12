Samuel (elbow) is having his practice window to return from injured reserve opened, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports Monday.

Samuel has been on injured reserve since Nov. 28, but he will be eligible to rejoin his teammates at practice as the Bills prepare to travel to Denver for the AFC divisional round Saturday. Gabe Davis tore his ACL in the wild-card round win over the Jaguars and Tyrell Shavers suffered a knee injury that is still being evaluated, so if Samuel proves healthy enough to return from IR, the latter could return to a meaningful role in a receiving corps that also includes Khalil Shakir, Brandin Cooks and Keon Coleman.