Moore (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Moore will suit up for the first time since Week 4, after an SC joint sprain in his shoulder kept him from playing in the Bills' last two contests prior to their Week 7 bye. The wideout was limited in practice throughout Week 8 prep before taking a designation into Sunday, but he's displayed enough progress for the Bills to clear him to return to action. In his two appearances with Buffalo in which he didn't exit early due to injury, Moore compiled 11 receptions for 167 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets.