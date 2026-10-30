Moore (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Moore has missed the past two games and remained limited in practice this week coming out of Buffalo's bye. He failed to play through questionable designations in Weeks 5 and 6, so it remains unclear if the veteran wideout will be able to give it a go Sunday against the Ravens. If he's unable to return, Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir would likely soak up the bulk of the snaps atop the depth chart.