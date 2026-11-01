Moore (shoulder) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens but is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Moore had missed the Bills' last two games due to an AC joint sprain in his shoulder, but he appears to be in a better spot on the health front coming out of a Week 7 bye. He was still a limited participant in practice throughout the week, but despite carrying a designation into Sunday, he appears to have demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from the shoulder issue to suit up against Baltimore. Moore will be officially cleared to play when Buffalo releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.