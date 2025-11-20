The Bills elevated Davis from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Texans.

Davis is expected to be active for the second game in a row after kicking off his second stint with the Bills in this past Sunday's 44-32 win over the Buccaneers. The 26-year-old wideout started and played 23 of 56 snaps in the victory, finishing with three catches for 40 yards on four targets. With Curtis Samuel (elbow/neck) ruled out for Thursday and with Mecole Hardman (calf) landing on injured reserve, Davis could see his role grow, though quarterback Josh Allen's tendency to spread the ball around among his pass catchers renders Davis a volatile option in Week 12 fantasy lineups.