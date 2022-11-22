Johnson reverted to the Broncos' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Johnson played a relatively prominent role after being elevated from the Broncos' practice squad for the first time Week 11, as he caught one of his two targets for two yards. The rookie's 22 offensive snaps also ranked third amongst Denver's receiver corps, slotting in behind Courtland Sutton (59) and Kendall Hinton (56) but ahead of Jalen Virgil (seven) and Montrell Washington (six). With KJ Hamler (hamstring) expected to miss multiple weeks, Johnson could stand to see similar usage if No. 2 wideout Jerry Jeudy (ankle) remains sidelined Week 12 against Carolina.