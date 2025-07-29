Singleton suffered a broken thumb at Monday's practice but should return next week, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.

The inside linebacker tore his ACL in Week 3 last year and missed the rest of the season. Singleton has started 31 of the 37 games he's played in since joining the Broncos ahead of the 2022 campaign. The former Eagle recorded more than 100 tackles in four straight seasons from 2020-2023, and he is projected to play a starting role for Denver again in 2025.