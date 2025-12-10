Singleton posted eight tackles (one solo) during the Broncos' 24-17 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Singleton played 49 of 50 defensive snaps (98 percent) and finished Sunday's game as the Broncos' leading tackler. He has logged at least eight tackles in eight of 12 regular-season games and is up to 103 combined tackles on the year, which marks the fifth time he has reached the tackling century mark in his NFL career.