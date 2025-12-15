Nix completed 23 of 34 passes for 302 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Packers. He added seven rushes for 10 yards.

Nix topped 300 passing yards in a game for the third time this season, highlighted by five completions of at least 20 yards. Two of those went for touchdowns -- including a 23-yard strike over the middle of the field to Troy Franklin as the third quarter expired that gave the Broncos a lead they wouldn't relinquish. He also tacked on a pair of additional touchdown passes from five and 14 yards away to match his season high. Considering the strength of Green Bay's defense, this was one of Nix's most impressive showings of the season, particularly considering he hadn't accounted for multiple scores since Week 9.