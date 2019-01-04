Broncos' River Cracraft: Has potential future as returner
Cracraft returned 12 punts for 40 yards and three kickoffs for 43 yards in 2018. He was not targeted until Week 17, during which he hauled in a 44-yard pass off of two targets.
The former undrafted free agent out of Washington State sat on the practice squad for much of the season, but came up following the midseason trade of Demaryius Thomas. The fact that he wasn't targeted until Week 17 despite the amount of turnover at the position this season shows where is in the pecking order. His future role depends largely on the next staff. His experience in Washington State's Air Raid attack could prove valuable if Denver adopts more college concepts on offense. As a returner, he was a solid choice for Vance Joseph, who ran conservative on special teams, but his fit there could also change subject to the new staff.
