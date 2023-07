Cooper (undisclosed) is missing a second straight day of practice Tuesday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Cooper continues to manage an undisclosed tweak sustained Sunday. Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reiterates that the issue is minor, and reports that Cooper has made progress. The top wideout doesn't appear in danger of missing significant time, but for now Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cedric Tillman and David Bell will continue seeing increased first-team reps.