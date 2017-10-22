Kessler completed 10 of 19 passes for 121 yards with an interception during Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Titans.

Kessler -- who was active for the first time in 2017 -- was called on to replace DeShone Kizer in the third quarter of Sunday's matchup. Kessler is Cleveland's third quarterback to throw a pass this season, as the struggling Kizer has already been benched twice. The second-year signal caller out of USC was able to move the offense more efficiently than Kizer, connecting with tight end David Njoku on two long completions, though he was unable to lead his offense to a touchdown and sailed a throw to the rookie tight end that was intercepted late in the game. It still remains to be seen whom the Browns' quarterback will be versus the Vikings in Week 8, but knowing coach Hue Jackson's history with the position, don't be surprised if Kessler is under center going forward.