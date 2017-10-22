Browns' Cody Kessler: Throws interception in relief
Kessler completed 10 of 19 passes for 121 yards with an interception during Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Titans.
Kessler -- who was active for the first time in 2017 -- was called on to replace DeShone Kizer in the third quarter of Sunday's matchup. Kessler is Cleveland's third quarterback to throw a pass this season, as the struggling Kizer has already been benched twice. The second-year signal caller out of USC was able to move the offense more efficiently than Kizer, connecting with tight end David Njoku on two long completions, though he was unable to lead his offense to a touchdown and sailed a throw to the rookie tight end that was intercepted late in the game. It still remains to be seen whom the Browns' quarterback will be versus the Vikings in Week 8, but knowing coach Hue Jackson's history with the position, don't be surprised if Kessler is under center going forward.
More News
-
Browns' Cody Kessler: Enters game for struggling Kizer•
-
Browns' Cody Kessler: Moves up depth chart•
-
Browns' Cody Kessler: Demoted to No. 3 job•
-
Browns' Cody Kessler: Tosses touchdown in preseason finale•
-
Browns' Cody Kessler: Starting Thursday•
-
Browns' Cody Kessler: Unimpressive during third preseason game•
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...