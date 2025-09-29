Gabriel went 0-for-1 and played three snaps in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Lions in Week 4.

Gabriel replaced starter Joe Flacco for the inconsequential final drive of the day. It was his second appearance in four games, both on the final drives. Cleveland's offense once again sputtered, scored its fewest points and is averaging just 14 points per game. While it can't all be blamed on Flacco -- the Browns started their fourth different offensive line combination in four games and the receivers' room is thin and plagued by drops -- the writing is on the wall. There will eventually be a quarterback change, which would likely feature Gabriel as the starter and Shedeur Sanders as the top backup.