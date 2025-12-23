Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Sampson (hand/calf) is improving by the day, Noah Monroe of the Browns' official website reports.

Sampson missed Week 16, and the coach is hopeful for a return this coming Sunday against the Steelers. With Quinshon Judkins (leg/ankle) out of action for the remainder of the regular season, the Browns hope to have a full complement of backs available. That includes Sampson, Raheim Sanders and Trayveon Williams. If all are healthy for Week 17, Sampson would be considered the lead back.