Sampson (hand) is listed as limited on Thursday's estimated practice report, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

The Browns didn't officially hold an on-field practice Thursday, but had the team done so, it's estimated that Sampson would've reprised the limited activity level he logged Wednesday. The rookie running back hasn't played since Week 14, and he'll have one more chance to prove he can handle full practice reps Friday. With Quinshon Judkins (ankle/fibula) out for the year, Sampson will have a chance to lead a backfield that also houses Trayveon Williams and Raheim Sanders if he can gain clearance to play Sunday versus Pittsburgh.