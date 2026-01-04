Sampson carried the ball 10 times for 32 yards and caught two of three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 20-18 win over the Bengals.

Making his second straight start with Quinshon Judkins (ankle) done for the year, Sampson wasn't able to get much going, with his longest gain of the day going for only 11 yards. The 2025 fourth-round pick wraps up his first NFL campaign with 446 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns, both through the air, on 98 touches over 15 games. Assuming Judkins is healthy for the beginning of next season, Sampson figures to work behind him, primarily on passing downs.