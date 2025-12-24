Sampson (hand) was limited at practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Sampson, who last suited up in Week 14, didn't practice at all last week, so his return to practice -- albeit in a limited capacity -- bodes well for his chances of returning to the lineup Sunday against the Steelers. If Sampson is a available this weekend, he'd have an opportunity to claim a key role in the Browns' Week 17 backfield, which will also include Trayveon Williams and Raheim Sanders, with Quinshon Judkins (ankle/fibula) now on injured reserve.