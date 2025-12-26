Sampson (hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Sampson returned to practice as a limited participant during Week 17 prep after having missed Cleveland's prior two contests. The team will provide official word on his status no later than 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Sampson is cleared to face Pittsburgh on the road, he'll have an opportunity to handle the starting role in the Browns' backfield, while Trayveon Williams and Raheim Sanders operate as depth options.