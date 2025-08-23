Ford carried the ball twice for 14 yards and caught both his targets for five yards in Saturday's 19-17 preseason win over the Rams.

The fourth-year back split the backfield workload with fourth-round rookie Dylan Sampson over the Browns' first two drives, before Sampson checked out and was replaced by Pierre Strong. Ford himself then gave way to Ahmani Marshall to begin the second quarter. Ford and Sampson figure to share touches to begin the regular season as well, but how snaps are actually divided between the two, and in what situations, remains to be seen. Quinshon Judkins, a second-round pick in 2025 who has yet to sign a contract with Cleveland due to off-field issues, remains a wild card but could be added to the backfield later in the year.