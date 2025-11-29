Mayfield is expected to start Sunday against the Cardinals and could wear padding to protect his left shoulder, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Mayfield sustained a low-grade AC joint sprain in his left shoulder during the Buccaneers' Week 12 loss to the Rams. Teddy Bridgewater opened Week 13 prep taking reps with the first-team offense, but Mayfield logged a full practice Friday to draw the questionable tag and is expected to suit up Sunday. Mayfield's status may not be officially known until Tampa Bay announces its list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.