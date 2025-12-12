Mayfield completed 19 of 34 passes for 277 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding one rush for one yard in the Buccaneers' 29-28 loss to the Falcons on Thursday night. He also threw a two-point conversion pass.

Mayfield clawed his way to an impressive yardage total despite finding himself under constant pressure, taking five sacks and seven official hits overall. The veteran signal-caller did clearly benefit from the returns of Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan from injured reserve, as the duo accounted for 170 total receiving yards, with 132 of those coming from Evans. Mayfield's one interception was also particularly critical to the outcome, as it came with 8:28 remaining at the Falcons' 33-yard line and ultimately led to an Atlanta touchdown that narrowed what had been a 28-20 deficit. On the brighter side, Mayfield's yardage total was his best since Week 5, and he'll aim to keep the Buccaneers' playoff hopes afloat with a more efficient performance in a Week 16 road matchup against the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 21.