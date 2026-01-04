Mayfield completed 16 of 22 for 203 yards with a touchdown and an interception and rushed four times for 31 yards in the Buccaneers' 16-14 win over the Panthers on Saturday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Mayfield averaged an impressive 9.2 yards per attempt while connecting with both Mike Evans and Cade Otton for passes of 20-plus yards. The veteran signal-caller's only touchdown toss came early on, as he connected with Otton from 18 yards out to cap off a nine-play game-opening drive. Mayfield repeatedly focused on Otton throughout the afternoon for several more productive games, although his one interception in the second quarter at his own 39-yard line did lead to a Panthers touchdown. Mayfield wraps up the 2025 regular season with the lowest completion percentage (63.2) and passing yardage total (3,693) of his three-year Buccaneers tenure, but he and his teammates will be pulling for the Saints to defeat the Falcons on Sunday in order to be able to continue playing in next weekend's wild-card round as the NFC South champions.