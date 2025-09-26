Mayfield (biceps) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, but he's trending in the right direction to play, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

After missing Wednesday's practice, Mayfield returned Thursday but wasn't seen throwing passes. He took that step Friday, and apparently made it through practice without a major setback, putting him on the right side of 'questionable' ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday.