Buccaneers' Ben Bredeson: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bredeson (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.
The offensive guard did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough and missed Tampa Bay's Week 11 loss to the Bills with the hamstring issue. Bredeson is trending toward playing in Week 12 against the Rams, though his status Friday will still be worth monitoring.
