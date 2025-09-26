Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Questionable for Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Buccaneers are listing Godwin (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
The designation was probably to be expected once Godwin upgraded to full practice participation Wednesday. He sat out Thursday for maintenance, before returning Friday, with Auman suggesting that the wideout appears on track for his season debut. Meanwhile, teammate Mike Evans (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 4 and could miss additional time.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: DNP on Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Targeting Week 4 debut•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Ruled out for Week 3•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Limited again Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Listed as limited participant•