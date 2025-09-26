The Buccaneers are listing Godwin (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The designation was probably to be expected once Godwin upgraded to full practice participation Wednesday. He sat out Thursday for maintenance, before returning Friday, with Auman suggesting that the wideout appears on track for his season debut. Meanwhile, teammate Mike Evans (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 4 and could miss additional time.