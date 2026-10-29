Egbuka (concussion/foot) is wearing a regular jersey at Thursday's practice, suggesting he has been cleared for contact, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Egbuka was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, and it remains to be seen whether he can upgrade to full participation Thursday, but he looks to be trending in the right direction on his quest to clear concussion protocol prior to Sunday's game against the Falcons. The 2025 first-round pick sat out Tampa Bay's Week 7 win over the Panthers, so if Egbuka returns to action Sunday, he would be catching passes from Baker Mayfield in a game for the first time since Week 3.