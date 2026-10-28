Head coach Todd Bowles said Egbuka (concussion/foot) took part in individual drills Wednesday, but the wide receiver will need to do more Thursday to progress toward a return to action, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Egbuka sat out this past Sunday at Carolina due to a concussion and a foot injury, which capped him to just one limited session last week (Friday). It appears as if he'll go down as limited again this Wednesday, especially considering he was seen wearing a non-contact jersey, according to Greg Auman of Fox Sports. In the end, Egbuka will need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist to be eligible to play in an actual game.