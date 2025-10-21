Head coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that Reddick will undergo an MRI on his knee and ankle to determine the severity of the injuries, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Reddick sustained the injuries in the fourth quarter of Monday's 24-9 loss to the Lions. The MRI results are expected Wednesday, which will provide clarity on his recovery timeline. Anthony Nelson and Chris Braswell would be the top candidates to move into a starting role at outside linebacker opposite Yaya Diaby if Reddick were to be sidelined.