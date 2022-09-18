The Buccaneers have been optimistic about Evans' (calf) chances to play in Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Evans is officially listed as questionable after failing to log a full practice all week. The same goes for Russell Gage (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee), while Chris Godwin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 2. The good news for fantasy managers is that the Buccaneers kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, so there'll be plenty of replacement options if one of the aforementioned wideouts joins Godwin on the sidelines. Given Fowlers' comments, it doesn't appear like Evans will be among that list but nothing is certain yet. The veteran wideout led Tampa Bay with five catches on seven targets for 71 yards and a touchdown during the season opener. However, if available, Evans will have a tough matchup Sunday against Marshon Lattimore, who held the wideout to just three catches for 62 yards across two games last year.