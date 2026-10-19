Evans (ribs/Achilles) is listed as active Monday against the Commanders, Brooke Evans of the 49ers' official site reports.

Evans has been playing through strained ribs the last two games, but he wasn't able to practice during Week 6 prep due to what head coach Kyle Shanahan has termed Achilles soreness. Instead, Evans got some occasional work on the side in advance of this contest, but the lack of on-field work won't impact his ability to suit up Monday. Evans will continue to lead a 49ers receiving corps that also includes healthy members Brandin Cooks, Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins and Malik Turner.