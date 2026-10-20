Evans (Achilles) is questionable to return to Monday night's game against the Commanders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Evans limped to the locker room late in the second quarter and was grabbing at his right Achilles. He missed practice all week leading up to Monday night's game with Achilles soreness and a ribs injury, and it was apparent during the game that he wasn't close to 100 percent health. He still managed to catch three passes for 94 yards on five targets before heading to the locker room. It would be a shock if Evans returns against Washington, considering the 20-3 halftime lead and Evans' importance for the Niners moving forward this season. Jordan Watkins, Brandin Cooks, Jacob Cowing and Malik Turner could close this one out at wideout against Washington.