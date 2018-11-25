Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Second consecutive stellar effort

Evans brought in six of eight targets for 116 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-9 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Evans co-led the team in receptions while pacing all Bucs pass catchers in receiving yardage. The fifth-year veteran now has back-to-back 100-yard efforts for the second time this season, and his yardage haul for the day vaulted him over the 1,000-yard mark for the campaign. If Jameis Winston can maintain the caliber of play he displayed Sunday, it can only mean good things for Evans' fantasy prospects down the stretch. Evans will look to post his third straight 100-yard effort against the Panthers in Week 13.