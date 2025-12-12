Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Inactive as expected
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (neck/shoulder is inactive for Thursday's game against Atlanta, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Smith entered Thursday with a doubtful designation, as he was unable to practice Monday or Tuesday. Both Kaevon Merriweather and Christian Izien are likely to see additional snaps in Smith's absence.
